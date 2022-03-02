Seahawks' Pete Carroll wants Russell Wilson and Rashaad Penny back for 2022 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said they have no intentions of trading Russell Wilson and are hopefully re-signing Rashaad Penny.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gushing about RB Rashaad Penny’s breakout year: “His confidence just soared.” Says the free-agent-to-be wants to be back and they want him back: “Hopefully we can get him back.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2022

Wilson threw 259 completions for 3,113 yards in 14 games. He also racked up 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Wilson spent a lot of the 2021 season dealing with a finger issue. He has also been a part of trade rumors since the last offseason, and in January, it was reported that he wanted to explore his options.

Meanwhile, Penny led the team in rushing, picking up 749 yards on 119 attempts over ten games. He broke out in the second half of the season when Chris Carson injured his neck. Penny averaged 6.3 yards per carry to Carson’s 4.3.

Seattle finished the season fourth in the NFC West with a 7-10 record but did close things out on a two-game winning streak.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seahawks are +3600 to win Super Bowl LVII.