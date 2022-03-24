Teams Showing Interest in Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

DeVante Parker is reportedly a hot commodity on the NFL trade market.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, several teams are showing interest in trading for the Miami Dolphins receiver, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several teams have shown interest in DeVante Parker, who's under contract. Eagles reportedly among them. Unclear what Dolphins will do with him. Would be potentially co-No.3 with Wilson if he remains. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 24, 2022

Parker appears to be expendable following Miami’s stunning acquisition of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday.

The Dolphins also signed ex-Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson in free agency.

Parker is coming off a down season in 2021 when he finished with 515 yards on 40 catches in ten appearances. However, the former first-round pick has flashed upside throughout his career, including a 1,202-yard receiving campaign in 2019.

Parker’s contract runs through 2023 and contains a base salary of $5.65 million.

As for the Eagles, they continue to be in search of a competent running mate for number one receiver DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia missed out on a number of receivers in free agency, ultimately signing Zach Pascal to a one-year deal.

