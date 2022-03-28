Thunder's Darius Bazley Out For Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Darius Bazley has a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Basically, he broke his knee.

Thunder say Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 28, 2022

Bazley left in the second quarter of OKC’s 113-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. It was the Thunder’s 11th loss in their past 12 games. In the 14 minutes he played, Bazley had seven points, three rebounds, and one assist. Bazley ends the season averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and one block.

The Thunder have already been eliminated from the playoffs and only have eight games left in the season. Oklahoma City is also considering shutting down leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he’s missed three of the past four games with an ankle injury.

