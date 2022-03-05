Toronto Maple Leafs to Start Jack Campbell in Goal on Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jack Campbell will start in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Campbell is running out of time to prove to the Maple Leafs that he can be the team’s franchise goalie. He started the season as a Vezina Trophy candidate, but Campbell has looked like he is overmatched as a starting goaltender since September. The Leafs have tried to give him more rest of late as Petr Mrazek has started three of the past four games and in the one game he didn’t start, Mrazek had to relieve Campbell.

If the Leafs don’t believe that Campbell or Mrazek can get the job done going into the playoffs, they may be forced to deal for a goaltender before the March 21 trade deadline. However, Toronto may not be the only team looking for a goalie as the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals are also likely to need an upgrade between the pipes if they want to reach their ultimate goal.

