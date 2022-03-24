Trail Blazers' Kris Dunn Starting vs. Spurs Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Casey Holdahl of the Portland Trail Blazers official website reports, point guard Kris Dunn will start Wednesday night’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kris Dunn will start, Brandon Williams will come off the bench tonight vs. San Antonio — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) March 24, 2022

Dunn draws the start in place of rookie Brandon Williams, who is reportedly healthy. It is a surprising decision as Williams had started the past eight games for the Blazers, posting solid averages of 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 32.5 minutes over that stretch.

Currently on a ten-day contract, this will be Dunn’s first start since arriving in Portland. The 28-year-old has made five appearances for his new team, averaging 7.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in just over 24 minutes a night.

Dunn will be joined in the Blazers’ first unit by Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford, CJ Elleby, and Drew Eubanks.

The former fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has dealt with several injuries throughout his career. Dunn was previously limited to just four games last season while playing for the Atlanta Hawks after undergoing ankle surgery. His best campaign came in 2017-18 when he averaged 13.4 points and 6.0 assists in 52 games for the Chicago Bulls.

