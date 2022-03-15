Vikings Sign Former Bills Defensive Lineman Harrison Phillips to 3-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Harrison Phillips will ply his craft with the Minnesota Vikings for the next three seasons after signing a $19.5 million deal on the opening day of free agency.

#Vikings are signing DT Harrison Phillips to a three-year, $19.5 million deal, source says. Popular #Bills lineman headed to Minnesota. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Phillips lands in Minny after spending the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he was deployed mainly in a reserve role. The defensive tackle started just 11 games across those four seasons, with eight coming this year. Phillips made the most of the increased workload, setting career-highs in tackles (51) and sacks (1.0) while getting his mitts on one pass deflection and one fumble recovery.

Only two teams were worse than the Vikings in total defense last season, although their pass rush was one of the lone bright spots. Pay attention to OTAs to see how Phillips fits into new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme.

The Vikings have the unenviable task of competing with Aaron Rodgers for the next couple of seasons. That’s influencing their position in the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook, as they sit with +380 odds to win the NFC North.