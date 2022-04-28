2022 NFL Draft Central
The 2022 NFL Draft will feature 262 selections:
When and Where is the NFL Draft?
The NFL draft is located in Las Vegas, Nevada this year from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Day 1: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 28 (Round 1)
Round 1 Time Limit: 10 minutes per selection.
Day 2: 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3)
Round 2 Time Limit: 7 minutes per selection.
Round 3 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.
Day 3: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7)
Round 4/5/6 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.
Round 7 Time Limit: 4 minutes per selection.
How to Watch the NFL Draft?
TV: Televised Nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Radio: The NFL draft can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio.
Mobile: NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
SportsGrid NFL Draft Feature Articles
2022 SportsGrid NFL Mock Draft | No Star Power = Quarterback Intrigue |
First Round Best Bets | How Many Bulldogs Go in Round 1? | Deep WR Class |
SportsGrid NFL Draft Videos
NFL Draft Preview: Will We Get Draft Drama? | Top Storylines | Top Props |
Predicting the Draft: Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | #6 Carolina | #8 Atlanta | Malik Willis | Position Over/Unders | No. 1 Overall Pick | SEC Players |
Prospect Watch: Calvin Austin III | James Cook | Zonovan Knight | Khalil Shakir | Kayvon Thibodeaux | Travon Walker | Christian Waston | Kyren Williams | Sleepers |