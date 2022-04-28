2022 NFL Draft Central by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 NFL Draft will feature 262 selections:

When and Where is the NFL Draft?

The NFL draft is located in Las Vegas, Nevada this year from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Day 1: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 28 (Round 1)

Round 1 Time Limit: 10 minutes per selection.

Day 2: 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3)

Round 2 Time Limit: 7 minutes per selection.

Round 3 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.

Day 3: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7)

Round 4/5/6 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.

Round 7 Time Limit: 4 minutes per selection.

How to Watch the NFL Draft?

TV: Televised Nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Radio: The NFL draft can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio.

Mobile: NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

