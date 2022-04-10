Auston Matthews on Historic Goal-Scoring Pace to End the Season by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scoring 50 goals in 50 games was thought to be a thing of the past. It’s a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since Mario Lemieux did it with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1996-97 season.

That is until Auston Matthews went on an absolute tear to end the season. On Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs center recorded the first two goals against the Montreal Canadiens, making him the first person since Lemieux to score 50 in 50.

Matthews becomes first NHL player since Mario Lemieux in 1996 to score 50 goals in 50 games — David Amber (@DavidAmber) April 9, 2022

Matthews’s recent sample is absurd. The former first overall selection has three multi-goal efforts over his past four games, totaling 12 goals over his previous nine games. More impressively, he’s on a 16-game point streak in which he’s totaled 31 points.

Those performances have elevated Matthews to the betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy, currently priced as -165 chalk.

The Canadiens have cut into the Leafs’ lead, trailing them 2-1 in the second period. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.