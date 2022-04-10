Braves Unveil Never-Before-Seen World Series Rings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Irrespective of sport, championship rings have become a focal point of recognition. Teams go above and beyond to reward their players, putting inordinate detail into their hardware.

That was especially true for the Atlanta Braves as they doled out their World Series-winning rings to their players on Saturday.

The Braves installed never-before-seen LED lights into their rings, illuminating a miniature Truist Park. There is no shortage of diamonds and rubies in the ring, with 150 front-facing diamonds commemorating the 150 years the organization has been around. Four custom-cut rubies were required to fashion the Braves’ tomahawk, among many other precious stone features.

A single pearl is featured on the side of the ring, paying homage to Joc Pederson’s pearl necklace.

There is also an inscription of the trade deadline date on the inside of the ring as a tribute to the four deals they made to gear up for the championship run.

Atlanta remains frontrunners in World Series betting this season, currently priced at +1200 to repeat as World Series Champions at FanDuel Sportsbook.