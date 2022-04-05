Bucks Sign Former Spanish League Finals MVP Luca Vildoza Through 2022-23 by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for another playoff run and indicating that nothing short of consecutive NBA Championships will suffice.

On Monday, the Bucks added reinforcements to their backcourt, signing former Spanish ACB Finals MVP Luca Vildoza through the 2022-23 season. Vildoza is coming off a foot surgery but is expected to be activated in time for the playoffs.

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: https://t.co/FjuI6Zr1UU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2022

The Argentinian guard has spent the past six seasons playing in Spain with Baskonia, winning the league title and Finals MVP in 2020. Vildoza has also represented Argentina’s national team, most recently playing in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen have started 60 and 61 games, respectively, for the Bucks, and both remain the primary options. Vildoza will serve as a depth option off the bench, an invaluable factor in the postseason.

A two-game losing streak has likely de-railed any chance of the Bucks catching the Miami Heat for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Still, they remain near the top of the NBA Finals futures board at +500 to win it all.