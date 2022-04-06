Buffalo Bills & Star Stefon Diggs Agree to 4-Year Extension by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs have agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension.

Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ptSQ3eE54D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2022

The deal guarantees Diggs $70 million and will keep him in Buffalo for another six seasons. Diggs has two years remaining on his current contract, so the extension will take him through the 2027 season. The agreement follows a wave of expensive wide receiver guaranteed contracts this offseason, including Tyreek Hill’s $72.2 million, Davante Adams’s $65 million, and Christian Kirk’s $72 million.

In 2021, Diggs had 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and ten touchdowns in 17 games. The only wideout with more receptions since the start of the 2020 season is Cooper Kupp.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said of Diggs. “I think the world of Stef. I think what he’s brought our team has been great. He’s been great for Josh. He’s been great for our offense, and his leadership has stepped up, and we want to see Stef in Buffalo for years to come.”

The Bills finished first in the AFC East with an 11-6 record last season.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +650.