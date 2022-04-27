Bulls' Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso Out For Game 5 vs Bucks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls officially announced that Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso would not be playing in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) are both listed as OUT for Game 5 tonight in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/RRgAjYCu8R — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 27, 2022

This news isn’t surprising, as Caruso was placed under concussion protocol on Monday, and LaVine was placed under health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

During this postseason, Caruso has averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, while LaVine has averaged 19.3 points, six assists, and 5.3 rebounds. With the two of them out, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will have to carry a heavier load on offense. At the same time, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White will probably receive more minutes in the backcourt.

The Bulls are down 3-1 in their series with the Bucks and would be eliminated with a loss tonight.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are +610 on the moneyline and +12 on the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 on Wednesday.