Connecticut-Stanford: How to Watch, Stream & Bet the Women's Final Four by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The defending national champion Stanford Cardinal takes on the most successful program in the history of women’s basketball in what’s the second matchup of the Final Four. Here is everything you need to know for Stanford vs. UConn.

When and Where is Connecticut-Stanford?

#2 Connecticut: 29-5 | #1 Stanford: 32-3

Date: 04/01/2022 | Time: 9:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Venue: Target Center

How to Watch Connecticut-Stanford?

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN App

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter

How to Bet Connecticut-Stanford?

Moneyline: Connecticut +112 | Stanford -134

Spread: Connecticut +1.5 (-104) | Stanford -1.5 (-118)

Total: 130.5 Over -106 | Under -114

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

No one has been able to slow down UConn’s Paige Bueckers thus far. If you’re confident in her ability to keep things rolling, consider taking the over on her 16.5 player point prop.

Homecoming for UConn’s Bueckers

One of the biggest stars in women’s basketball, Bueckers returns home for the biggest game of her life. Can the 20-year-old put the Huskies in a position to compete for their 12th national championship?

Huskies Starting Lineup

G Christyn Williams

G Paige Bueckers

G Azzi Fudd

F Aaliyah Edwards

F Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Stanford’s Quest to Repeat

The Cardinal look to continue their pursuit of becoming just the third school since 1982 to repeat as women’s national champions, and the first since…you guessed it – Connecticut.

Cardinal Starting Lineup

G Lacie Hull

G/F Lexie Hull

G/F, Haley Jones

G Anna Wilson

C Cameron Brink