Guardians & Jose Ramirez Agree to 5-Year Extension

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez have agreed on a five-year, $124 million contract extension.

BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2022

The deal includes a no-trade clause and will guarantee Ramirez $150 million when you include this season and 2023. He’s now locked up with Cleveland through the 2028 season. Leading up to the agreement, multiple teams talked to the Guardians about a trade for Ramirez, including the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez has spent his entire nine-year major league career with Cleveland.

In 2021, Ramirez had 147 hits, 103 RBI, and 111 runs in 552 at-bats. He hit .266, with a .355 OBP, .893 OPS, and 6.7 WAR. Ramirez also had 36 home runs and 27 stolen bases. He’s considered by many to be the best third baseman in the majors.

Cleveland finished second in the AL Central with an 80-82 record last season, 13 games back of the Chicago White Sox.

