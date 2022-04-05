Insider Does Not Project Red Sox Or Yankees To Make Expanded Playoffs Both teams made the postseason in 2021 by Scott Neville 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees boast the most historic and perenially relevant teams in the American League East. That said, the division is loaded this season, meaning no team will be able to coast into the playoffs.

In fact, according to one insider, you can just write off both teams entirely.

“Expanded playoffs or not, I don’t have the Yankees or Red Sox making it this year,” Scott White of CBS tweeted on Monday.

White went on to clarify that the Red Sox are his first team outside the bubble and that he expects the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners to round out the American League playoff picture.

While most analysts appear to be high on the AL East, White has his attention set on the American League West, including three teams from the division.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are lukewarm on the Red Sox as Opening Day approaches. DraftKings set the Red Sox playoff chances at -120 to make it and +100 to not.

Those same oddsmakers appear to be much more bullish on the Yankees, putting the Bronx Bombers at -400 odds to make the playoffs and +310 to miss out on the action.