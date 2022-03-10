MLB Odds: Where Red Sox Stand Entering 2022 As Lockout Ends The Red Sox odds are likely as good as they will get for bettors by Scott Neville 27 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The MLB lockout reportedly is over and the Boston Red Sox will now be tasked with following up an unexpected deep playoff run. But oddsmakers appear to think the 2021 season was more of a fluke than anything else.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Red Sox the 11th-best odds to win the World Series at +2200, meaning a $100 bet would profit $2,200.

The Red Sox took the World Series runner-up Houston Astros to six games in the American League Championship Series last season but are now considered dark horses at best to compete for a title. Boston traded away one of their middle-of-the-order hitters just before the lockout began but have plenty of time to fill that hole with another notable bat.

The Sox have the sixth-best odds to win the American League at 12-to-1. Most surprisingly, the oddsmakers give Boston the fourth-best odds to win the American League East at +550.

After finishing second in the division a year ago with a 92-70 record and defeating the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, the Red Sox are given tough odds to contend in a loaded AL East.

With the lockout putting a stop to the offseason before the team made any significant moves, you can expect these odds to change. Since oddsmakers are down on the Red Sox chances, now would be a good time to invest.

The Red Sox will be given the chance to bolster their roster as the offseason resumes, those moves should be enough to catch the Tampa Bay Rays at +300 and possibly even the Toronto Blue Jays at +190. The Yankees sit atop the AL East, as they typically do this time of year. The Yankees have only won the division one time since 2012, yet always seem to be preseason favorites.

Once the Red Sox do bolster their roster, you’ll regret not taking the longer odds.