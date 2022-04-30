Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely With Orbital Fracture and Mild Concussion by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Although the Philadelphia 76ers knocked out the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night on the strength of a dominant second half, it could have come at the ultimate price for their title hopes.

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

Joel Embiid is almost certainly going to miss some time after suffering a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. The Sixers superstar was elbowed in the face on a Pascal Siakam drive late in Philly’s series-clinching victory in Toronto last night.

After Doc Rivers was grilled on his NBA playoff coaching record while up 3-1 before last night’s game, more heat is certainly headed his way. Embiid was, for some reason, still playing in the fourth with the Sixers up nearly 30 with four minutes to go.

Embiid will not have a ton of time to clear the league’s concussion protocols as the 76ers are set to meet the East’s top seed in Miami on Monday. DeAndre Jordan will suddenly be a huge fantasy factor if the MVP favorite can’t lace ’em up.

Philly has tumbled to +8.5 road dogs against the Heat for Game 1. The FanDuel Sportsbook also moved the Sixers odds down to +385 to win the series while Miami sits at -500.