Keith Yandle Won't Play Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Keith Yandle won’t’ play Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers, TSN.ca reports.

His absence Saturday will end his ironman streak at 989 games. Yandle passed Doug Jarvis for the NHL record this season but won’t play Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. The reason being given is that the Flyers need to extend playing time to their younger players.

This is a lost season for the Flyers, so letting the younger players get ice time makes sense. The Flyers have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NHL this campaign. It’s not that they were expected to compete for the Stanley Cup, but they weren’t expected to be out of the playoff hunt by Thanksgiving either.

The Flyers are -102 (+1.5) on the puck line, +245 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), under (-106) versus the Maple Leafs. You can find the odds and props for every game at the FanDuel Sportsbook.