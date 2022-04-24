Kyle Lowry Won't Suit Up For Heat vs. Hawks on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat will have to try and take a commanding 3-1 series lead without their starting point guard as Kyle Lowry will miss Game 4 vs. the Hawks on Sunday.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 24, 2022

Lowry left in the third quarter of Friday night’s Miami loss with a hamstring injury, but there was hope he would be good to suit up tonight. The veteran backcourt warrior also missed practice Saturday, so this could sideline him longer than expected. Lowry has not been spectacular in these playoffs, with games of 10, 9, and 6 points in the first three games, respectively.

Gabe Vincent played 17 minutes off the bench in relief of Lowry and should see more run as the goto starter when the former Raptor missed time during the regular season. Vincent should be a popular DFS add, and the rest of Miami’s offense core will undoubtedly see a production boost.

Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Heat are -2 point road favorites to take a stranglehold on the series on Sunday night.