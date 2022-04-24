LA Angels Scratch Outfielder Brandon Marsh vs. Orioles by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A stomach bug will keep Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh out of action Sunday. Marsh was penciled in to patrol left field and bat sixth against the Baltimore Orioles, but Halos beat writer Sam Blum confirmed that the second-year player was a late scratch.

Brandon Marsh is scratched from the lineup with a stomach bug. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 24, 2022

Marsh has appeared in 13 of 15 games for the Angels, playing across all three outfield spots. The 24-year-old is flashing power, slugging .556 in 36 at-bats, sending five of his 11 hits for extra bases, including two home runs.

Jo Adell replaced Marsh in the starting lineup. Adell has been marginally above replacement level, posting a 0.1 WAR through 13 games. The 23-year-old can’t figure things out at the plate, striking out 21 times in 46 at-bats, dropping his on-base plus slugging percentage to .690.

LA will be looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Orioles after dropping the first two matchups of the three-game set.

The lineup adjustment had no impact on the betting price, with the Angels closing as -210 favorites. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest.