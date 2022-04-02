Maple Leafs Activate Jack Campbell From Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated goaltender Jack Campbell from injured reserve, NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy reports.

Jack Campbell starts vs Flyers.#LeafsForever — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) April 1, 2022

Campbell has been out of the lineup since March 8 due to a rib injury but is expected to start Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Campbell started this season looking like he would justify the Leafs’ faith in him and their release of veteran goalie Frederik Andersen. He was being talked about as an early favorite for the Vezina Trophy before the wheels fell off in December. Then all anyone could talk about is who the Leafs would try to acquire to play goal before the trade deadline.

Well, the Leafs decided to roll the dice and hope that the three weeks Campbell had off while recovering from the rib injury will recharge his batteries as they head into the playoffs. The Leafs can score with anyone, but keeping the puck out of their net has been a problem for several years.

The Maple Leafs could finish anywhere from second in the Atlantic Division to a wildcard spot, but that matters very little. With their offense, if they can get consistent goaltending, they can beat anyone, but without it, they are likely a first-round knockout once again. Currently, the Leafs are +1400 to win the Stanley Cup.