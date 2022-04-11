Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell Won't Start Monday vs. Sabres by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the lowly Buffalo Sabres without their number one goalie starting between the pipes on Monday night as Jack Campbell gives way for Erik Kallgren.

Keefe on Kallgren, Campbell: "(Erik) is coming off a really good start and also Jack is a little bit below 100% at this point, nothing to do with his previous injury … a little bit below 100 is enough for us to give him an additional a couple of days." #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) April 11, 2022

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Campbell was still a “little below 100%,” so Toronto will choose to give their tender a little extra rest against a team 37 points behind them. The former Los Angeles King last played on Thursday when he stopped 15 of 18 shots in a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

Understudy Erik Kallgren will get his second consecutive start after stopping the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Kallgren made 24 saves on 26 shots for the 3-2 Toronto win.

The Leafs are sitting as the three seed in the East with 100 points on the season but remain eight points behind conference-leading Florida and a pair of points back of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buds are big favorites sitting at -450 on the moneyline and +104 on the chunky puckline of -2.5.