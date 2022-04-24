Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Model Picks

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information

MEM (2-1) MIN (1-2) Date: 04/23/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Target Center

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (-140) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+120) Moneyline (Current): Memphis Grizzlies ( -146 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+ 124 ) Spread (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2.5) Spread (Current): Memphis Grizzlies ( -3 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+ 3 ) Game Total (Open): 232.5 Game Total (Current): 232

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies ( 900 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 24000 )

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis Grizzlies (68.79%) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31.21%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM 4.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: MEM -220 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM 3 Stars – Expected Margin: MEM +5.7 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 3 Stars – Projected Total: 226.8

All betting picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/23