Mets' Brandon Nimmo Ready For Friday vs. Nationals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets’ official Twitter reports that outfielder Brandon Nimmo will be in the club’s lineup against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Nimmo missed New York’s 5-1 season-opening victory on Thursday because of neck stiffness. The 29-year-old will man his usual spot in center field and bat leadoff for Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Injuries have been Nimmo’s Achilles heel since he entered Major League Baseball back in 2016, never appearing in more than 140 games in a season. The native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was limited to just 92 games last season, slashing .292 to go along with eight home runs and 28 RBI.

Nimmo’s first at-bat will come against pitcher Josiah Gray. It will be the first time he has faced the Nationals’ right-hander in his career. Despite the lack of track record, the lefty-righty matchup puts Nimmo in play for Friday DFS contests at his current FanDuel salary of $2,600.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets at -1.5 (+100) on the spread and -168 on the moneyline.