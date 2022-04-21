MLB World Series-Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Lead Pack by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After two weeks of action in the MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds on favorite to win the World Series.

Now that might not be a surprise, considering the pieces they added this winter, but there are some teams that have quietly gotten off to really solid starts that can potentially challenge the Dodgers for that top spot as the season progresses.

Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +470 (Last week: +500, #1)

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers have gotten off to a great start to the season, where they currently sit atop the NL West with a record of 9-3. Freeman faced off with his former club this week and made them pay, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs.

2. Toronto Blue Jays +850 (Last week: +800, #2)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gotten off to a strong start once again, hitting five home runs and driving in ten runs over the first two weeks. The Blue Jays have seen some injuries pile up though, with Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez and most recently George Springer.

3. Houston Astros +1000 (Last week: +1000, #3)

The Astros have had a slow start to the season and stayed stagnant in the power rankings, after a 6-6 record in their first 12 games. Much like the Blue Jays, the Astros have some important injury news headlining their week, with Jose Altuve currently sidelined.

4. Tie/Atlanta Braves +1200 (Last week: +1200, #6)

With some big changes made in the organization, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Braves have gotten off to a less than stellar start to the year with a record of 6-8. Help may be on the horizon though, with a return likely coming soon from Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr.

4. Tie/Chicago White Sox +1200 (Last week: +1100, #4)

Jose Abreau and the White Sox have been fine to begin the season with a record of 6-5, but there are concerns about the current state of their offense, which hasn’t exactly pulled its weight over the first two weeks this year.

4. Tie/New York Yankees +1200 (Last week: +1100, #4)

If it wasn’t for the hot start to the year from Anthony Rizzo, who has four home runs and ten RBI, the Yankees might be in some trouble, especially with the struggles of Gerrit Cole, who has a 6.35 ERA through three starts.

4. Tie/New York Mets +1200 (Last week: +1200, #6)

Unlike the Yankees, the Mets have gotten off to a great start to 2022, where they boast an NL East-leading record of 9-4. Francisco Lindor looks to be back to being the player he was in Cleveland, hitting three home runs and driving in nine runs with an OPS of .957 in 13 games.

8. Tie/San Francisco Giants +1500 (Last week: +2500, #14)

The Giants made the biggest jump into the top ten this week and have boasted a record of 8-4 to begin their season, already seeing plenty of line movement, likely due to the fact many wondered if they could sustain the success they had last year. Brandon Belt is off to a good start with four home runs and an OPS of over 1.000, which is good news for the offense, which is where there were some question marks.

8. Tie/San Diego Padres +1500 (Last week: +1600, #9)

Besides the Arizona Diamondbacks, the entire NL West has gotten off to good starts to the year and that includes the Padres. Joe Musgrove and Sean Manaea have both been great with ERA’s under two through three starts.

8. Tie/Tampa Bay Rays +1500 (Last week: +1600, #9)

The Rays have won two in a row and sit with a record of 7-6 after two weeks, which shouldn’t exactly surprise anyone. Wander Franco has continued on doing great things in his sophomore season and currently boasts an OPS of 1.023 through 12 games.

8. Tie/Milwaukee Brewers +1500 (Last week: +1400, #8)

The Brewers split a four-game set with the rival St Louis Cardinals but otherwise have only faced the lowly trio of the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates. They own a record of 8-5 over that stretch, but things will likely get more difficult with a series against Philadelphia this weekend.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: