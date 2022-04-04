Nats and Victor Robles Avoid Arbitration Settling on $1.65 Million Contract by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

2022 will be a slog for the Washington Nationals, but at least they’ll have all their best players on the field at the start of the season.

Jon Heyman confirmed that the Nats and Victor Robles avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.65 million deal.

Robles is coming off his worst season as a big leaguer, posting career-lows in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage. The real concern sets in when we dig into his advanced metrics.

The 24-year-old failed to generate any meaningful contact, with an average exit velocity of 84.1 miles per hour, ranking in the bottom 1% of MLB batters. Similarly, Robles had a .315 expected slugging percentage and 27.2% hard-hit percentage, placing him in the third and fifth percentile in both categories, respectively.

