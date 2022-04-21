NFL Draft Odds: Analyst Provides Insight For Colts Positional Prop Bet The Colts receiver room could use an upgrade by Scott Neville 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Draft lacks consensus at any point, as even the No. 1 overall pick is up for debate on recent mocks.

That lack of continuity among reports creates trouble for bettors, but insight from one analyst could turn profitable.

“The (Indianapolis) Colts’ top two wide receivers have 146 career catches,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky tweeted on Wednesday. “…Cooper Kupp had 145 last season himself. Their No. 2 wide receiver (Ashton) Dulin has 18 career catches. They need wide receivers in the worst possible way and more than any team in NFL.”

The Colts have the No. 42 pick in the NFL Draft, which lines up with a plethora of talented receivers’ projected draft positions.

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Georgia’s George Pickens, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Alabama’s John Metchie are names to look out for.

The Colts are +250 to take a wide receiver with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks.

