Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Loaned Back to Bakersfield Condors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It appears as though Mikko Koskinen’s absence due to a non-COVID-related illness will be limited to one game.

A day after the Edmonton Oilers recalled third-string goalie Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis, the young goalie was sent back down to their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

UPDATE: Stuart Skinner has been loaned back to the @Condors. https://t.co/0GLGcONktU — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 4, 2022

Skinner served as Mike Smith’s backup for the Oilers’ 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The 23-year-old has the best save percentage of all three goalies at the NHL level this season, stopping 91.3% of shots, compared to Smith’s 89.7% and Koskinen’s 90.2% save percentages.

Although not explicitly stated, this is likely an indicator that Koskinen will be back in the lineup for the Oilers’ contest against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Finnish netminder has been Edmonton’s primary goalie and is the probable starter unless health dictates otherwise.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Oilers priced as -184 chalk for the Pacific Division matchup against the Sharks.