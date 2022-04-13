Paul George Will Lead Clippers vs. Timberwolves Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Clippers will put their strongest team out on the floor for their win and your in play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night as Paul George will lead the regular starters onto the floor for the opening tip.

Clippers starters in the play-in:



Reggie Jackson

Paul George

Nico Batum

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 13, 2022

There was a slight concern as LA gave their openers the night off in the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George has been spectacular since he returned following an over three-month-long layoff with a UCL tear in his elbow. The former Indiana Pacer has averaged nearly 23 points a game since his return while putting up solid assist and rebound numbers. Los Angeles went 4-1 in the five games George has played since coming back and has a golden opportunity against a Minnesota team they have beaten in three of four head-to-head meetings this season.

Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Clippers come in as +3-point road dogs with a +126 price tag on the moneyline.