Paul George Will Lead Clippers vs. Timberwolves Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers will put their strongest team out on the floor for their win and your in play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night as Paul George will lead the regular starters onto the floor for the opening tip.
Clippers starters in the play-in:— Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 13, 2022
Reggie Jackson
Paul George
Nico Batum
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
There was a slight concern as LA gave their openers the night off in the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
George has been spectacular since he returned following an over three-month-long layoff with a UCL tear in his elbow. The former Indiana Pacer has averaged nearly 23 points a game since his return while putting up solid assist and rebound numbers. Los Angeles went 4-1 in the five games George has played since coming back and has a golden opportunity against a Minnesota team they have beaten in three of four head-to-head meetings this season.
Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Clippers come in as +3-point road dogs with a +126 price tag on the moneyline.