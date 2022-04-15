Pelicans-Clippers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet NBA Play-in Tournament on TNT by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to play host to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans, with a chance to move on to the NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers fell victim to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game of the play-in by a score of 109-104 and get their opportunity at redemption tonight at home against a Pelicans squad that handled the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 113-103.

The winner of this matchup will move on to face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

Date: 04/15/22 | Tip-Off: 9:30 PM ET

Location: Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers?

TV: TNT | Live Steam: TNT App

You can watch this game on TNT or by using the TNT mobile app. Check out more on https://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt

Pelicans-Clippers Betting Odds, Total

Moneyline: Pelicans +152 | Clippers -180

Spread: Pelicans +4 (-110) | Clippers -4 (-110)

Total: 216 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

How to Bet Pelicans-Clippers?

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you like the Clippers but aren’t sure about laying points against a team that beat them all four matchups in the 2021-22 campaign, you might want to consider a player prop.

Playoff P hasn’t always shown up in crunch time, but you can’t blame Paul George for LA’s defeat in Minnesota. The California native poured in a game-high 34 points in Minnesota while making 6-0f-12 from beyond the arc. Whether the Clippers advance or find themselves trailing, PG13 will be their first and second option on offense so should be on target to score over 27.5 points (-106) against the Pels.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals.

Can the Pelicans Contain Paul George?

As we mentioned, Paul George went off for 34 points in LA’s 109-104 loss to Minnesota and if the Pelicans want to move on, they’ll need to figure out how to stop him.

Pelicans Projected Lineup:

PG: C.J. McCollum

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: Herbert Jones

PF: Jaxon Hayes

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Do the Clippers Have a Deep Enough Supporting Cast?

With Kawhi Leonard out, there are plenty of question marks about if the Clippers have another go-to option in their lineup besides Paul George.

Clippers Projected Lineup:

PG: Reggie Jackson

SG: Paul George

SF: Marcus Morris Sr.

PF: Nicholas Batum

C: Ivica Zubac