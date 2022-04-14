Pirates Budding CF Bryan Reynolds Agrees to 2-Year Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds have agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension.

Center fielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Reynolds, 27, is Super 2 eligible and thus won’t reach free agency until after the 2025 season. Deal covers 2022-23. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 14, 2022

The contract will cover his 2022 and 2023 arbitration years at $6.75 million a year. Reynolds will still be eligible for arbitration in 2024 and 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. His original request was for $4.9 million a year, but Pittsburgh countered with $4.25 million.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey also reports that team owner Bob Nutting was not happy that the Pirates were about to take their best player into arbitration over a $650,000 discrepancy. Apparently, Nutting had to step in to push for this deal to get done.

Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021, hitting .302 with a .390 OBP, a .912 OPS, and six WAR. He had 169 hits in 559 at-bats for 90 RBI, 93 runs, and 24 home runs.

The Pirates are fourth in the NL Central with a 2-3 record.

