Raiders Decline Josh Jacobs's 5th-Year Option

Running back, Josh Jacobs could be entering his final year in silver and black.

According to Rotowire’s official Twitter, the Las Vegas Raiders have declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs’s rookie contract.

A first-round pick under former general manager Mike Mayock in 2019, the 24-year-old has been underwhelming during his three-year Raiders tenure. Following a promising rookie campaign in which he ran for nearly 1,200 yards, Jacobs has seen his production slip, averaging just 3.9 yards-per-carry over the past two seasons.

Las Vegas also brought in free-agent running back Kenyan Drake last offseason on a two-year, $14.5 million contract, a sign the previous regime did not believe in Jacobs’s ability to play all three downs. Thus, new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will likely want to see what they have in the former Crimson Tide standout before deciding whether to invest in Jacobs long-term.

