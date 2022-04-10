Rory McIlroy Shoots Lowest Final Round in Masters History by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Masters is the only major to elude Rory McIlroy, but the Irishman put his best foot forward on Sunday, etching his name in the history books.

McIlroy set a Masters record with the lowest final-round score in tournament history, shooting 64 and finishing -8 on the day.

Rory McIlroy just shot the lowest final-round score (64) in Masters history 👏👏👏#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/2VeY38jXxE — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 10, 2022

McIlroy eagled the par 5 13th with an exquisite drive, landing his approach shot within seven feet of the cup. The 32-year-old proceeded to drain the put, staking him to -7 through 13. However, McIlroy’s signature shot came on the 18th, as he holed out from the bunker to secure the eight-under.

Still, it wasn’t enough to get McIlroy to the top of the leaderboard.

The Masters is Scottie Scheffler’s to lose. The American has a three-shot lead with a few holes remaining. Cameron Smith is on the final pairing with Scheffler but has fallen out of the race, carting a three-over through 14.

McIlroy is the only other golfer available on the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Scheffler taking a commanding lead.