Sandy Alcantara Named Marlins Opening Day Starter

Sandy Alcantara has officially been announced as the opening day starter for the Miami Marlins, according to Joe Frisaro of the Palm Beach Post.

Alcantara has been marvelous in his four years with the Marlins, keeping his ERA below 4.00 each and every season with the club. It’s no surprise he was given the nod.

Across 33 games and 205 and 2/3 innings a season ago, Alcantara struck out 201 batters while walking only 50. He managed a 3.09 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, numbers that have this Marlins team thinking positive heading into the season.

The Marlins’ team total is listed at 77.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with -110 odds going both ways. If the squad is to go over that projected win total, another strong season is needed from Alcantara and the rest of this pitching staff.

Miami opens its season at San Francisco against the Giants on April 8 at 4:35 pm ET. Logan Webb is expected to be on the bump for San Francisco after racking up an 11-3 record and a 3.03 ERA a season ago. A low total is to be expected once lines are released in what’s anticipated to be a pitchers duel.