Warriors Star Stephen Curry On Track for Game 1 vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors could be set to welcome back superstar Stephen Curry right when they need him most.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, Curry is on track to return to the Warriors lineup for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, barring any setbacks from Thursday’s team scrimmage.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

The two-time MVP has been sidelined since March 16 with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot – an injury he suffered while diving for a loose ball.

Golden State released a statement on Tuesday saying Curry “continues to make good progress in his recovery process,” and it appears to be only a matter of time before he is ultimately declared good to go for Game 1.

The 34-year-old had another productive campaign in 2021-22, averaging a team-high 25.5 PPG while adding 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dubs as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -255 on the moneyline ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 matchup.