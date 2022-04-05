Washington Commanders Deny They Withheld Ticket Revenue by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Washington Commanders are denying the allegation that the team withheld ticket revenue.

From last night… Commanders deny team withheld ticket revenue; attorney responds to statement … a little detail on the audit process too… https://t.co/Ue3tSIgJFF — John Keim (@john_keim) April 5, 2022

A former employee, Jason Friedman, testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Washington and owner Dan Snyder withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams. As part of the NFL’s revenue-sharing agreement, teams must deposit 40 percent of their ticket revenue into a visiting team fund.

A Washington Commanders spokesperson denied the claim in a statement to ESPN, “There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders. Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

Washington is not unfamiliar with controversy. Earlier this year, former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston testified that Snyder harassed and made unwelcome advances toward her at a business dinner.

