Washington Commanders May Have Withheld $5 Million From Season Ticket Holders

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala report that Washington Cammanders owner Daniel Snyder allegedly withheld up to $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders.

Some Commanders executives used the term “juice” to refer to revenue that was intentionally misallocated in the franchise’s accounting system and attributed to unrelated events, former team VP Jason Friedman told the Oversight Committee:https://t.co/Fptq6gKed9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 12, 2022

In a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, former Commanders’ vice president of sales and customer service, Jason Friedman, detailed that “the team had unreturned security deposits for ‘around 2,000 accounts’ belonging to customers and fans totaling ‘approximately $5 million.'”

Friedman worked for the franchise for 24 years and said the team kept “two sets of books.” The allegations claim that this has been a practice since 2016.

Add this latest controversy to the ever-growing list of scandals associated with Snyder and the Commanders. Previously, Snyder had been accused of sexual harassment by former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston. There were also allegations that Washington was withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams.

