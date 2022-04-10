Who Are the Top NCAA Tournament Stars Who Have Transferred? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NCAA Tournament is officially behind us, but the memories and its impact still remain. As hundreds of players enter the transfer portal at the beginning of the offseason, we take a look at a few who used March Madness to springboard their stock in this year’s transfer portal.

Tanner Holden – Wright State to Ohio State

Holden made the most of Wright State’s national spotlight at the NCAA Tournament with a 37-point explosion against Bryant in the First Four. He also showed his size at 6’6″ and rebounding ability from the guard position with 11 boards in the win. The rising senior didn’t fare as well in their first-round matchup against Arizona with just 12 points, but shooting 20-for-23 from the free-throw line in two tournament games will immediately bring intrigue from top programs. Holden will be at Ohio State next season and ought to play a big part in the Buckeye rotation.

Justice Hill – Murray State to LSU

Hill was the architect of an incredible Murray State team all season long and showed off his abilities in a big way in March. In their first-round win over San Francisco, Hill poured in 15 points and dished nine assists, and looked the part of a high-major point guard on the sport’s biggest stage. He followed it up with a 19-point effort against Saint Peter’s where the Racers saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Peacocks. Hill will now follow former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to LSU for his senior season.

Doug Edert – St. Peter’s to Bryant

Edert captured the hearts of college basketball fans across the country during Saint Peter’s miracle run to the Elite Eight. The junior never shied away from the big shot throughout the tournament and scored 20 points in 25 minutes in their mammoth upset of Kentucky in the Round of 64. He averaged 11.3 points and shot 88 percent from the free-throw line in the team’s four-game stretch in the tournament. Edert may not be a high-major talent, but Bryant is a perfect fit for his game and it’s a move that likely doesn’t happen without his rise to stardom in the NCAA Tournament.