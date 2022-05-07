Carlos Correa Out of Saturday's Lineup for Minnesota Twins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, the BaseballPress.com reports.

It looks like the Twins and Correa escaped serious injury here as it was initially thought that Correa had suffered a broken finger that would require a stint on the injured list, but now he is just considered to be day to day. Correa sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch during the game Thursday. The Twins promoted one of their top prospects, Royce Lewis, on Friday. He picked up his first MLB hit Friday and is playing shortstop and batting ninth Saturday.

Correa was a top prize for the Twins during free agency but can opt-out of his contract after the season should he want to do so. This season, Correa has gotten off to an okay start with two home runs, 11 RBI, with a .255 average in 24 games.

The Twins will activate Sonny Gray from the IL to start Saturday versus the Athletics. He will be up against James Kaprielian. The Twins are +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -196 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105).