Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues Game 4 Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Blues will look to have a big response in Game 4 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche at home after suffering a Game 3 defeat by a score of 5-2.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

The St. Louis Blues leader has been a significant factor in the team’s five victories so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ryan O’Reilly has scored seven goals and tallied 12 points in nine Blues playoff games, which has included two goals in three games against the Avalanche. O’Reilly was joined on the top line with David Perron and Pavel Buchnevich after Game 1 of the series against Colorado, a lineup change from Craig Berube that has paid dividends and showed up on the scoresheet in both games.

The new trio has found success together, but the Blues powerplay has also been a factor in this series against an Avs penalty kill that hasn’t exactly had a banner postseason to this point. With the notion that you’re getting a number in the +200 range for O’Reilly to light the lamp in Game 4 tonight at home, that’s a price that is likely too strong to pass up.

Much like O’Reilly, David Perron has been a key contributor for the Blues in the postseason, which is what we’ve come to expect from the veteran winger with all the playoff experience he brings to the table. Perron has already recorded seven goals in nine games in the playoffs, which includes a two-goal game in the Blues’ Game 2 victory. Perron has managed to be an important part of their powerplay success in the playoffs, which has seen the Blues boast the second-highest success rate behind only Colorado.

What that says here is that the key to the series is to stay out of the penalty box and that’s held true for the most part with St. Louis only getting five powerplay opportunities through three games. Even without powerplay chances, Perron and the new top-line for the Blues have found another gear and you’re getting a great price tonight at +186.

The Colorado Avalanche assistant captain has yet to find the back of the net in three games this series against the Blues but has still managed to tally three assists. This hasn’t exactly been uncommon in prior seasons for Nathan MacKinnon, who’s had a difficult time finding success after Round 1 of the playoffs. With that notion in mind, the Avalanche made a nice statement in Game 3 and proved that things might be different this time around, which is a positive for MacKinnon & Company.

The Avalanche star center has played more than 21 minutes in all three games against St Louis and has totaled 13 shots on net in those contests. MacKinnon has scored five goals in the playoffs and even if all of those markers have come in the first round against Nashville, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through against St. Louis with the number of scoring chances that his line are putting together. The price at +132 still has enough juice on it that it’s worth considering tonight.