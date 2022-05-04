D-backs Starter Madison Bumgarner Ejected After 1st Inning by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After the first inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks May 4 game against the Maimi Marlins, Madison Bumgarner was ejected by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

After the ejection, Bumgarner was extremely upset and had to be restrained by multiple teammates and members of Arizona’s staff. The ejection happened after Bellino came over to check his hand for substances, after which Bumgarner said something to get thrown out. Bumgarner gave up a lead-off home run to Jon Berti before getting the next three batters to fly out.

This season, Bumgarner has one win and one loss in five starts. He has a 1.17 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched. In 2021, Bumgarner had seven wins and ten losses in 26 starts, striking out 124 batters in 146.1 innings.

Corbin Martin took over on the mound for the Diamondbacks in the second inning.

