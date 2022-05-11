Giants' Longoria Will Make Season Debut vs. Rockies Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will have their third baseman back, batting third against the Colorado Rockies. Today, Evan Longoria was activated off the 10-day injured list and will make his long-awaited season debut in San Fran. The former Tampa Bay Ray had surgery in March to repair ligament damage in his right index finger and is now fully recovered.

The Giants originally planned on bringing back the vet for Friday’s series opener in St. Louis, but instead, he’ll have his hometown fans behind him at Oracle Park.

Longoria had five tune-up games in the minors, where he went 5-for-18, which translates into a .278 batting average. The 36-year-old also struck out seven times over that span, including three K’s in his final game at Triple-A Sacramento.