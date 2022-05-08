Giants Scratch Brandon Belt, Darin Ruf Fills in at First by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was activated off the COVID-19 Injured List on Saturday, only to be scratched from the lineup Sunday. Belt is reportedly dealing with a neck injury that will keep him out against the St. Louis Cardinals as the Giants look to split a four-game series with the NL Central contenders.

Giants sent out an updated lineup without Brandon Belt:



Mike Yastrzemski – CF

Joc Pederson – DH

Wilmer Flores – 3B

Brandon Crawford – SS

Darin Ruf – 1B

LaMonte Wade Jr – RF

Mauricio Dubón – 2B

Luis González – LF

Curt Casali – C



Jakob Junis – RHP https://t.co/DNebqou0ah — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 8, 2022

The two-time World Series-winning first baseman was replaced by Darin Ruf in the Giants lineup, resulting in a shift in the batting order. Belt was scheduled to bat second, but Joc Pederson was moved up to replace him, with Ruf slotted in to bat fifth.

Saturday’s 13-7 win was San Fran’s first win this month, perpetuating a 2-7 slide since April 27.

The Giants enter Sunday’s matchup as -134 home favorites against Dakota Hudson and his 4.72 fielding independent pitching and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. That total is set at 8 with the under juiced to -118, according to the line info FanDuel Sportsbook.