Giants Scratch Brandon Belt, Darin Ruf Fills in at First
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was activated off the COVID-19 Injured List on Saturday, only to be scratched from the lineup Sunday. Belt is reportedly dealing with a neck injury that will keep him out against the St. Louis Cardinals as the Giants look to split a four-game series with the NL Central contenders.
Giants sent out an updated lineup without Brandon Belt:— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 8, 2022
Mike Yastrzemski – CF
Joc Pederson – DH
Wilmer Flores – 3B
Brandon Crawford – SS
Darin Ruf – 1B
LaMonte Wade Jr – RF
Mauricio Dubón – 2B
Luis González – LF
Curt Casali – C
Jakob Junis – RHP https://t.co/DNebqou0ah
The two-time World Series-winning first baseman was replaced by Darin Ruf in the Giants lineup, resulting in a shift in the batting order. Belt was scheduled to bat second, but Joc Pederson was moved up to replace him, with Ruf slotted in to bat fifth.
Saturday’s 13-7 win was San Fran’s first win this month, perpetuating a 2-7 slide since April 27.
The Giants enter Sunday’s matchup as -134 home favorites against Dakota Hudson and his 4.72 fielding independent pitching and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. That total is set at 8 with the under juiced to -118, according to the line info FanDuel Sportsbook.