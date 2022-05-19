Jimmy Butler Odds: Bet ‘Under’ Heat Star’s Prop In Game 2 Vs. Celtics Butler's point prop is O/U 26.5 at most books by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If Jimmy Butler were a stock, now would be the time to sell.

The Miami Heat star carved up the Boston Celtics in Game 1 to the tune of 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor. Butler basically camped out in the paint against a shorthanded C’s defense without Marcus Smart and Al Horford and he also made an insanely high 17 free throws on 18 attempts.

You better believe that sportsbooks are making you pay a “Butler tax” on Thursday night.

Most American shops jacked Butler’s point prop up from 24.5 o-110 to 26.5 u-115 after his dominant performance. And while it’s certainly attainable given his series-opening box score, that number (26.5) is a whole five points more than he averaged in the regular season (21.5) and it’s almost seven points higher than his career postseason average (19.8).

Still thinking about the “Over?”

Jimmy Butler’s point prop:

Caesars 26.5 u-115 ($115 wins $100)

FanDuel 26.5 u-115

BetMGM 26.5 u-120

DraftKings 26.5 u-120

BetRivers 26.5 u-125 ($125 wins $100)

You would think Boston’s defensive game plan will be to key on Butler every time he touches the basketball and bring an extra body to wall him off from easy runs to the rim. Make Tyler Herro or Max Strus beat you — don’t let Jimmy Butler beat you.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Celtics will have Smart and Horford for Game 2. The betting market lit up like a Christmas tree around 2:30 pm ET when news broke that Horford cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is available for the Green Teamers. Miami was a 3.5-point favorite on Thursday morning and that line is currently down to Miami -2 or -2.5 everywhere.

“We’ll probably be shading Boston in each game,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk managment Jeff Sherman told NESN on Tuesday before the series started. “Boston is better than what the market bears. I think it’s going to be a tough ask for Miami to take down a Boston club at full strength. Miami doesn’t have the depth or offensive firepower that Boston does.”

I love a Boston bounce-back thanks to a ferocious defensive performance against Butler.

Celtics moneyline +125

Jimmy Butler Under 26.5 points -115

RECORD: (114-109, +32.9)