NBA Odds: Heat Open As Favorites In Game 2 Against Celtics

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat snatched Game 1 from the Boston Celtics and find themselves in control of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics were without Marcus Smart and Al Horford on Tuesday, and they may be without Horford for Game 2. Without their two starters, Boston was a considerable underdog against the Heat, and they will be in the same situation in Game 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened odds for Game 2, and Miami is a four-point favorite over the Celtics. The game’s total opened at 206.

The moneyline on the Heat opened at 5-to-9, and the moneyline on Boston opened at +155. This means a $100 bet on Miami to win Game 2 outright would pay out $155.56, and a $100 bet on the Celtics to win outright would pay out $255.

Boston will get a chance to tie the series against the Heat on Thursday at FTX Arena.