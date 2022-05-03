Kentucky Derby Odds: Zandon, Epicenter Top Favorites After Draw Kentucky Derby week is officially here by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The field and draw for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is set, and the countdown to the run for the roses is officially on.

Triple Crown season begins Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs, where horse racing’s biggest event will take center stage. Trainer Chad Brown, whose career thus far has been highlighted by a win at the 2017 Preakness, is hoping to solidify his résumé with the early betting favorite, Zandon.

Zandon will start out of the No. 10 position Saturday.

Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds via TVG.com.

Zandon 3-1

Epicenter 7-2

Messier 8-1

Mo Donegal 10-1

White Abarrio 10-1

Taiba 12-1

Smile Happy 20-1

Crown Pride 20-1

Charge It 20-1

Simplification 20-1

Cyberknife 20-1

Zozos 20-1

Happy Jack 30-1

Summer Is Tomorrow 30-1

Tiz the Bomb 30-1

Pioneer of Medina 30-1

Barber Road 30-1

Classic Causeway 30-1

Tawny Port 30-1

Ethereal Road 30-1

Rich Strike 30-1

Rattle N Roll 30-1