Marcus Smart Upgraded to Probable for Celtics vs. Heat Thursday

The chances of Marcus Smart suiting up for the Boston Celtics for its crucial Game 2 against the Miami Heat just got a whole lot better a day ahead of Thursday’s Eastern Conference Finals clash. According to Celts’ reporter Taylor Snow, Boston’s point guard moved from questionable to probable on the injury report.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Miami (5/19):



Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL

Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE

Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 18, 2022

Smart sat out Boston’s 118-107 Game 1 loss to the Heat with a sprained right foot, an injury he suffered in the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

In Smart’s absence, Derrick White started at point guard but was largely ineffective with just three points, four assists, zero rebounds, and zero steals. Payton Pritchard was the much better backcourt player as he clocked 30 minutes off the bench and scored 18 points.

Smart led the Celtics in assists with 5.9 per game during the regular season. He also contributed 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a night.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are +3.5 point road dogs in Miami on Thursday and +136 on the moneyline. After being -175 favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals before the opening game setback, Boston is now +125 to come back and take the series.