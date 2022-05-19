Mets Ace Max Scherzer Out 6-8 Weeks Following Oblique Injury by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Already missing superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets are set to be without another one of their ace right-handers for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE: Max Scherzer has a "moderate to high-grade" oblique strain. He'll miss 6-8 weeks. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2022

According to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, Max Scherzer is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an oblique strain.

Scherzer suffered the injury in his most recent start Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Experiencing discomfort in his left side, the 37-year-old ultimately removed himself from the contest, before a subsequent MRI confirmed the moderate-to-high-grade strain.

Scherzer will be placed on the injured list in short order and is likely looking at a return date of around early-to-mid July.

Inking a record three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets this past offseason, Scherzer had been everything New York hoped for, compiling a 5-1 record, to go along with 59 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP across 49.2 innings pitched.

