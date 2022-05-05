Miami's Kyle Lowry Questionable for Game 3 on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Up 2-0 in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat could be set to welcome back their All-Star floor general.

According to the Heat’s official Twitter, Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

#MIAvsPHI INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are all traveling to Philly today and are listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's Game 3 vs the Sixers. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 5, 2022

Lowry has missed Miami’s last four playoff games after suffering a left hamstring injury in the opening round against the Atlanta Hawks – Erik Spoelstra’s group going a perfect 4-0 over that stretch.

While Miami has performed well in Lowry’s absence, the 36-year-old’s return would be an obvious boost as the franchise aims to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Should Lowry return to the court Friday, his presence would likely send fellow point guard Gabe Vincent back to a reserve role.

In 63 regular-season games, Lowry posted per-game averages of 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds – his first year in South Beach.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Heat as slight -1 road favorites on the spread and -118 on the moneyline.