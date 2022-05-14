Mike Trout is out of the Lineup for the First Game of the Doubleheader Saturday for the Los Angeles Angels by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Trout is sitting for the first game of the doubleheader for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

There is no injury involved here, but instead, the Angels are just giving Trout the first game off. Trout is expected to be back in the starting lineup for the second game. Aaron Whitefield will bat ninth and play centerfield in Trout’s absence.

The Angels are well aware that Trout hasn’t played more than 140 games in a season since 2016. They will likely continue to monitor his workload with days off here and there to keep him healthy for the long run. Trout is once again putting up MVP-type numbers with a .323 batting average, nine home runs, 19 RBIs, and 25 runs in 29 games.

The Angels will start Jhonathan Diaz during the first game of the DH, while the Oakland Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn. The Angels are -210 (+1.5) on the run line and +118 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5 (over +104/under (128). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.